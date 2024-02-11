Miguel Rojas gives Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto welcome gifts for signing with Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers had one of, if not, the best offseason a team could have in the MLB. They signed both Japanese phenoms Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the roster. That's not even including the numerous superstar players on the team too. Well, with Ohtani and Yamamoto in town, shortstop Miguel Rojas gave them a welcome gift after signing with the team.

Rojas spent most of his career with the Miami Marlins before joining the Dodgers last season. He too comes from a country outside of the USA and felt the need to welcome Ohtani and Yamamoto with bottles of wine, per team beat writer Bill Plunkett.

“Dodgers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani found bottles of wine in their lockers today, welcome gifts from new teammate Miguel Rojas. ‘I know what it's like to come from a different country, join a new team,' Rojas said. ‘So I wanted to do something to make them feel welcome.'

Rojas reached out to teammate Freddie Freeman for wine recommendations. As a result, the Dodgers shortstop gave both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto “a cabernet sauvignon from Quintessa.”

That's a nice gesture from Miguel Rojas. Ohtani and Yamamoto have received nothing but warm welcomes from the Dodgers organization, players, and fans as well. Los Angeles is certainly glad to have them on the team.

Shohei Ohtani won't be pitching next season but should maintain his batting prowess at the plate. Meanwhile, Yamamoto will be making his MLB debut with the Dodgers this season. Expectations are high as many believe he's one of the best pitchers in the world after dicing it up in Japan.