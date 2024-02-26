The Los Angeles Dodgers have been active throughout the offseason as they look to craft the perfect roster for a 2024 World Series push. In their latest move, the Dodgers have traded a player they acquired earlier in the offseason to the Minnesota Twins.
Los Angeles has dealt outfielder Manuel Margot to Minnesota for shortstop Noah Miller, via Jeff Passan of ESPN. Margot came to the Dodgers in the same trade package that landed LA Tyler Glasnow.
Payroll hasn't been a problem for Los Angeles with deals for Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. However, dealing Margot takes $12 million off of the Dodgers' books. They now have the ninth-highest payroll in baseball at just over $203 million.
Outfield in LA is expected to be occupied by players such as Teoscar Hernandez, James Outman and Jason Heyward. Versatile options such as Chris Taylor and the recently signed Kike Hernandez should also see time in the outfield. The Dodgers didn't want to pay Margot's salary with so many pieces already dedicated to outfield.
In return, Los Angeles received an intriguing prospect in Miller. The shortstop was selected 38th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft. In 250 games of professional baseball, he has hit .220 with 12 home runs, 98 RBI and 36 stolen bases.
The Dodgers haven't been afraid to alter their roster ahead of Opening Day. This time around though, Manuel Margot was shipped out of Los Angeles. He'll look to carve out a role on the Twins in what he is hoping is a less crowded outfield mix. The Dodgers will continue building their roster and searching for the perfect combination.