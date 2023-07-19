Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Jake Marisnick had a tough break Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles, as he appears to have suffered a lower-body injury that forced him to leave the contest in the fourth inning, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

Jake Marisnick walked off the field, thru the dugout and into the clubhouse followed by a trainer as the #Dodgers were taking the field for the bottom of the 4th

The Dodgers later announced that Marisnick is dealing with a left hamstring tightness.

Marisnick did not start the Orioles game and was only inserted to punch-hit for Jason Heyward after Baltimore sent a lefty to the mound. Before he exited the game, Jake Marisnick was able to go 1-for-1.

Following Marisnick's exit, the Dodgers replaced him with utility man Chris Taylor.

The hope for Marisnick and the Dodgers is that he did not suffer anything serious enough to keep him out long-term. Marisnick is still in the early phase of his stint with Los Angeles, which signed him to a contract shortly after he was released by the Detroit Tigers last week. The Tigers designated him for assignment before deciding to part ways with him.

The Dodgers are Marisnick's third team this year. He started the year with Triple-A Charlotte Knights before getting a spot on the Chicago White Sox's roster in May. Chicago would later designate him for assignment before finding his way to the Tigers.

In 76 at-bats this season, Marisnick has slashed .237/.280/.688 with two home runs and 10 RBIs to go with two stolen bases.