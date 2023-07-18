It was a comeback win for the Los Angeles Dodgers last night, as they play game two against the Baltimore Orioles. It is now time to continue our MLB odds series with Dodgers-Orioles prediction, pick, and how to watch.

After taking two of three over the weekend against the Mets, the Dodgers opened their series with the Orioles with a win. The Orioles took an early 1-0 lead in the first with a Ryan Mountcastle double off Emmet Sheehan. They then added to the lead with two runs in the second, capped off with a Gunnar Henderson triple. Grayson Rodriguez was pitching well in his first start since returning from the minors and gave up his first on the night in the fourth inning off a JD Martinez single. Adley Rutschman hit a home run in the bottom of the fifth to extend the Orioles' lead to 4-1, but then the wheels fell off for the Orioles in the top of the sixth.

Freddie Freeman opened the inning with a triple. Will Smith singled him home and after a walk to Max Muncy, the night was over for Rodriguez. Bryan Baker entered the game and got two outs before he walked Jason Heyward. Then, after four straight foul balls, Chris Taylor launched a grand slam that gave the Dodgers the lead.

For the Dodgers, it was their eighth win in their last ten games and improved them to 54-39 on the season. They currently lead the NL West by two games over the Giants. For the Orioles, the loss broke an eight-game winning streak and puts them at 57-36 on the season. That places them one game back of the Rays for first in the AL East.

Here are the Dodgers-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Orioles Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-182)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 9.5 (-112)

Under: 9.5 (-108)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Orioles

TV: TBS/SNLA/MASN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

For the Dodgers, it is all about the offense. They are currently fourth in the majors in runs scored, sixth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging while sitting 19th in batting average. The long ball has been a big part of the offense, as they sit second in the majors with 152 home runs so far this year. It is Mookie Betts leading the way there, as he is tied for third in the majors with 27 home runs on the season. July has been kind to Betts. On the month he has five home runs and ten RBIS while hitting .383. Betts also has a .474 OBP, while hitting five doubles and scoring nine times.

Joining Betts with a hot bat is Chris Taylor. He has played just three games this month since returning from the IL but has hit well. He is hitting .375 with a double, and the grand slam last night. If he continues how he has returned from the IL, it could mean big things for this offense. Freddie Freeman is also hitting well. It was two runs scored last night with a double and triple. On the month, Freeman is hitting .306 with a .370 OBP. He has five doubles, a triple, and three home runs. This has led to him driving in ten runs and scoring nine times.

While Betts leads the teams in home runs, and Freeman leads in batting average, it is JD Martinez who leads in RBIs this year. He has 65 RBIs on the season which is tied for eighth in the majors. This month he has been a little down though, but still putting up solid numbers. He is hitting .229 with a .303 OBP. Martinez has four home runs and has driven in nine so far this month, including one yesterday. He has also scored six times this month.

On the mound, today for the Dodgers will be Michael Grove. On the year, he is 1-2 with a 6.89 ERA. Last time out he got his first win of the season, pitching six innings in relief while giving up four runs. He struck out six in the game and gave up a home run. In eight starts this year, he has yet to record a win and has given up four runs in three of his last four starts.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles offense has been solid this year, sitting seventh in runs scored while 12th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging on the year. One of the major players for the Orioles has been Anthony Satander, who leads the team in home runs and RBIs this year. Santander is having a solid month at the plate. He is hitting .326 this month with a .446 OBP. He has three home runs and seven RBIs on the month as well. To cap it off, Santander has eight runs scored this month and has stolen two bases.

Adley Rutschman is also having a great month. He is hitting .320 on the month with two home runs and four doubles. This has led to six RBIs and ten runs scored. He has RBIs in each of his last two games while bringing down his strikeout numbers. Before the break, Rutschman has struck out 11 times in nine games. Since the break, he has struck out just twice in four games. Joining him in hitting well this month is Adam Frazier. Frazier is hitting .313 on the month with ten RBIS and three home runs. He started the second half hot, hitting two home runs in the first game against the Marlins, but has just one hit and one RBI since then.

On the hill, today for the Orioles will be Tyler Wells. He is 7-4 on the season with a 3.18 ERA. His month of July has been solid so far. He has given up two runs in each of his two starts while going six innings in both of them. That gives him a 3.00 ERA on the month. He has struggled some with home runs though. He has given up 21 home runs in 18 starts this year, and a home run in four of his last five starts.

Final Dodgers-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The advanced metrics in this game tell a big story. Michael Grove is in the bottom 20 percent of the league in xBA and xSLG. He is also in the bottom half of the league in hard-hit rate. Meanwhile, Wells is in the top quarter of the league in xBA, and top third in strike-out and walk percentage. The Dodgers have been hot on offense as of late, but the Orioles have been nearly as good. With the major disparity in pitching, the Orioles are going to be able to keep up with the Dodgers' offense. Pick the Orioles over the Dodgers in a higher-scoring affair.

Final Dodgers-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (+152)