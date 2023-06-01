A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The struggle continues for Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Noah Syndergaard and it seems as though LA fans have already quit on him. Syndergaard was a mess on the mound during Wednesday night’s 10-6 loss in a series finale at home versus the Washington Nationals, triggering a barrage of reactions from Dodgers fans on Twitter.

“There is zero reason for Noah Syndergaard to be on the roster once Julio Urías returns from the IL,” said Twitter user @BlakeHHarris.

“This just has to be Noah Syndergaard’s last start for the Dodgers,” posted @noahcamras.

Syndergaard lasted just five innings in the Nationals game in which he allowed five earned runs on seven hits. He also walked two hitters and struck out just a pair of Washington batters. This atrocious showing came just after another poor performance in last Friday’s 9-3 road loss to the Tampa Bay Rays where he surrendered six earned runs on eight hits across just six innings.

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Noah Syndergaard has just a 1-4 record to go with a 6.54 ERA and 1.39 WHIP. Opponents are hitting .302 against him. Further underscoring his struggles on the mound is the fact that he has given up multiple earned runs in nine of his last 10 starts, which includes a one-inning appearance because of an injury.

Noah Syndergaard could soon lose his spot in the Dodgers rotation if he can’t still turn things around. Los Angeles can still be patient with him, considering their banged-up rotation.

Here are some more reactions to Noah Syndergaard’s forgettable performance against the Nats:

Saying Noah Syndergaard is cooked would be an understatement pic.twitter.com/ELTktjDERY — Randi (@randi9320) May 31, 2023