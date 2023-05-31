Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Dave Roberts isn’t giving up on Noah Syndergaard yet despite the veteran’s struggles in 2023. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ manager even shared a plan for fixing Syndergaard, per Matthew Moreno.

“Ironically, the stuff and velocity was the best its been this entire year in his last start. But the command might’ve been one of his worst as far as missing out over, and the secondary wasn’t what it has been early. So if we could meld the velocity with the secondary, I think it could be pretty fun to watch,” Roberts said.

For a pitcher like Noah Syndergaard, who isn’t throwing 100 MPH anymore, control is of the utmost importance. When he was a young and dominant pitcher with the New York Mets, he could get by despite a lack of control due to his elite velocity. The Dodgers need Syndergaard to become a control-like pitcher in 2023.

Many people wonder how Clayton Kershaw remains brilliant despite not throwing the ball all that hard. The future Hall of Famer doesn’t just throw strikes, but he features top-tier command within the strike zone. If the catcher wants the ball low and away, Kershaw is going to put it right there.

If Syndergaard continues to struggle, the Dodgers may end up going in a different direction. He will have an opportunity to get back on track against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium in Wednesday’s game. If he is unable to find success against a lackluster Nationals lineup, it will be interesting to see what his future holds in Los Angeles.