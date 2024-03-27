The Los Angeles Dodgers made arguably the most monumental move of the offseason when they signed Shohei Ohtani to a $700 million contract. While Freddie Freeman was happy to see Ohtani on the Dodgers, even he was a bit surprised by the price tag.
Ohtani took $680 million in deferred money that doesn't kick in until 2034. It was an unprecedented deal that broke all records when it comes to deferred money. Ohtani stated that he wanted to allow the Dodgers to bring in as much talent as possible. By backloading his deal, Los Angeles has more room to add to their roster while he is still playing.
Los Angeles immediately took advantage, signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a $325 million contract. They continued adding throughout the offseason, bringing in players such as Tyler Glasnow, James Paxton and Teoscar Hernandez. While Ohtani is considered one of, if not the, best player in baseball, he wanted to focus on winning rather than an immediate payout.
Freeman was already a member of the Dodgers before Ohtani's arrival. He knew Los Angeles was a good team then, but he now sees their true World Series potential. The first baseman admired Ohtani's willingness to take a lesser deal for the betterment of the Dodgers, via Fabian Ardaya and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
“Deferring talent just helps bring more talent in,” Freeman said. “That's what I was about. I just want to win, that's all I care about. But $68 million every single year? I don't even know how to comprehend it.”
Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman take Dodgers to new heights
Ohtani ranks as the 18th-most expensive Dodger entering the 2024 campaign, via Spotrac. However, the slugger is sure to be one of the most valuable players in Los Angeles heading into his team debut.
Due to an elbow injury, Ohtani won't be pitching in 2024. While fans will have to wait to see the full effect of the two-way sensation, Ohtani has more than enough offensive pop to open eyes. Over his seven-years in the major leagues, Ohtani has hit .274 with 171 home runs, 439 RBI and 87 stolen bases. He is a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger, former Rookie of the Year and a two-time MVP
Now, he gets to hit in the same lineup as Freddie Freeman. The first baseman isn't lacking in accolades, as he is a seven-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger and a MVP. He has hit .301 with 321 home runs and 1,143 RBI over his 15-year MLB career.
Freeman doesn't have Ohtani beat when it comes to championship rings. The slugger is signing with Los Angeles leads to more playoff opportunities. While Freeman might be shocked by Ohtani's contract, he's sure to be happy sharing the same dugout. There will be plenty of expectations placed on LA heading into them. But Ohtani and Freeman are both dedicated to make it work.