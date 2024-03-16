The Los Angeles Dodgers have taken their act to the Far East, and South Korean baseball fans and the media are going wild for the appearance of this superstar-laden team led by icon Shohei Ohtani as well as Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.
The Dodgers have been a baseball powerhouse for more than a decade and it will be hard for any opponent to match up with them in a given series, let alone for a full season.
The Dodgers and San Diego Padres will play two games in Seoul, South Korea to kick off the major league season March 20 and 21.
The hype around the Dodgers this season will be bigger than ever, and everything is magnified during their stay in South Korea. Freeman met the media shortly after the team's arrival in Seoul.
“I think we’re kind of starting to get used to it a little bit, but I don’t know if anybody can get used to this like this,” Freeman said at a press conference.
Betts also gave his impression on the traveling circus that is the opening series of the 2024 Major League Baseball season.
“It’s been a lot,” Betts said. “But, it’s cool. It’s kind of what comes when you get somebody like this” as he pointed to Ohtani.
Shohei Ohtani signed with the Dodgers in the offseason after playing the past six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani had surgery on his pitching arm last year and will not take the mound this season, but the Japanese slugger will man the designated hitter slot for the Dodgers after hammering 44 home runs last season.