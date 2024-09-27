Freddie Freeman is entering the 2024 postseason with a right ankle injury to keep an eye on. Fortunately for the Los Angeles Dodgers, their star first baseman should be okay.

Freeman left the Dodgers' last game, an NL West-clinching win over the San Diego Padres, in the seventh inning after a collision on a ground ball. He stumbled over the base and got back up on his own power. X-rays on Freeman's ankle came back negative, according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com, and the 35-year-old is feeling fine.

“It’s swollen,” Freeman said, via MLB.com. “But they’re pretty optimistic that I should be able to go by Saturday in the playoffs. That’s what I’m banking on. I’ve never rolled an ankle, so I don’t know. It’s pretty large right now…Fortunate enough that we have some time off now to heal this thing,” Freeman said. “I’m optimistic. I’ve never hurt an ankle so I can’t really give you guys an answer, but I’ll do everything I can.”

In 147 games/638 plate appearances this season, Freeman has recorded a .854 OPS, 153 hits (35 home runs) and 89 RBI. The Dodgers will need him to finally make another deep playoff run. Playoff failures of their past still haunt them. Now that they have Shohei Ohtani, this really should be the season where they go deeper into the playoffs than the divisional series.

The Dodgers' final series of the regular season will be in Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies. While the Rockies will say goodbye to franchise stalwart Charlie Blackmon in his final MLB games, the Dodgers will try to stay ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies, who trail them by one game in the standings and own the tiebreaker between them. LA must win more games than Philly to retain the top seed in the National League.

As the season winds down, the Dodgers have at least secured a place in the NLDS, which will begin on Saturday, October 5.