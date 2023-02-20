The New York Mets are eager for it to be their time to shine. Owner Steve Cohen has looked to spend big at every opportunity and now has a roster full of stars to show for it. An embarrassing ending to their 2022 season should serve as motivation to be a true championship contender.

With the Mets’ spending spree (and the Carlos Correa debacle) in the past, the team is gearing up to once again try to compete for the World Series. Cohen is signaling that the team is already enjoying itself during Spring Training.

"Incredible vibes here," Steve Cohen says of the 2023 Mets: pic.twitter.com/nNzbdTTbDV — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 20, 2023

“I’m really by this team. Walking around yesterday, incredible vibe here. I think this is the best vibe I’ve felt since I started this being an owner,” Cohen said. “So, I’m excited. This is a good-looking team.” The Mets owner explained that the players get along very well, which is huge for a squad that has high aspirations.

The Mets made moves to add new players like Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Omar Narvaez, David Robertson, Brooks Raley, Tommy Pham and more while losing Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt, Taijuan Walker and Seth Lugo. They re-signed Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Diaz and Adam Ottavino and extended Jeff McNeil.

Heading into the 2023 season, the Mets are expected to be one of the very best teams in baseball after winning 101 games last season. While there are some roster details to still iron out, New York has a highly talented (albeit old) pitching staff with solid depth and All-Stars at spots all across the diamond, including one of the best infields in the majors.