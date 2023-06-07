Even with all of his accolades, it is easy to take Freddie Freeman for granted. The Los Angles Dodgers first baseman has always been a pillar of consistency but sometimes gets overlooked when considering the very best in baseball, often in favor of more prominent power hitters.

Well, he certainty looked the part of a premium slugger Tuesday night at the Great American Ball Park when he belted a grand slam off Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alex Young in the fourth inning. It stretched LA's lead to 8-3 and also put Freeman in select company. He is one of five players to hit two grand slams this season, joining teammates Max Muncy and James Outman in an exclusive club that is now covered in blue, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Of course, it's about the name on the front not the back. The Dodgers absolutely imploded in the ninth inning and lost 9-8. Rookie shortstop Matt McLain delivered the crushing blow with a walk-off single to center field. Freddie Freeman was again overshadowed and had his big day ruined by a struggling bullpen.

Even worse, the loss drops LA one game back of the Arizona Diamondbacks for first place in the NL West. No team is immune to an occasional heartbreaker, though. In the big picture, Freeman and the Dodgers are in good shape as usual.

The six-time All-Star's league-leading 23 doubles (also led MLB last year) are certainly playing a big role in the team being able to overcome multiple pitching injuries. His pure hitting prowess balances a lineup that can sometimes lean towards homer or bust.

The 33-year-old continues to build his case for Cooperstown, batting .329 with 11 blasts and 39 RBIs. The Dodgers (35-26) could be in a fight all season, but it is good to know they have perfected the art of the grand slam. Always a good to thing to have in your arsenal.