Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman has been like Freddie Kreuger to the New York Yankees through the first two games of the World Series. Ironically, Yankees manager Aaron Boone's father may be at fault.

Four-time All-Star Bob Boone indirectly gave a young Freeman hitting advice in the 1990s, via the LA Times' Jack Harris.

“Freeman’s dad first got the idea while looking out his office window. A partner in a family-run accounting firm in the mid-1990s, Fred’s [Freddie's dad's] business was right next door to Villa Park High,” Harris wrote, explaining how the Freemans connected with the Boones. “And as a lifelong baseball fan, he had the office that looked straight out to the school’s modest field.”

Fred threw Freddie batting practice constantly growing up, molding him into the hitter that has two homers and eight RBI thus far in the World Series, including a walk-off grand slam in Game 1. Bob, though, helped Freddie apply the finishing touches.

“One day, when Freeman was still only 6, Fred noticed another baseball father he knew throwing batting practice to his two boys: Former Angels All-Star Bob Boone, with his future big league sons Bret (an eventual three-time All-Star) and Aaron (a one-time All-Star who is now the manager of the New York Yankees),” Harris continued.

Little did young Aaron know that his father would help the father of his eventual arch-nemesis, but the universe can be comedic.

“As Fred watched the budding prospects, he noticed they hit most of their line drives the other way, seemingly on purpose. So, the next time he saw the Boones training, he went over and asked Bob about their opposite-field approach,” Harris continued. “‘We do that to make sure they stay inside the ball,' Bob explained.”

“'Wow,' Fred thought, the seeds of his own future batting practice drills taking root. ‘That’s a really good idea.'”

Fred then passed Bob's knowledge down to Freddie, making him a better hitter.

Although Freddie has pulled both of his World Series home runs to left field, the fact that Aaron's father helped his swing in any capacity may be painful information for the eighth-year manager. His team is now down 2-0 in the series, largely thanks to Freeman.

Freddie Freeman had full-circle World Series moment with dad

Fred's dedication to developing Freddie's swing paid off, as the younger Freeman ran over to his father after hitting the heroic slam to end Game 1, via MSG Network's Jeff Eisenband.

“He has been there since I was a little boy, throwing batting practice to me every day,” Freddie said. “This isn't my moment, it’s my dad’s moment.”

No matter how the World Series plays out, that moment between father and son is a reminder to baseball-crazed families worldwide what's possible with hard work, dedication, and talent.