After smashing a walk-off Grand Slam with two outs at the bottom of the 10th, first baseman Freddie Freeman is already off to a World Series run that few Los Angeles Dodgers fans will soon forget.

And in Game 2? The former MVP only added to his legacy in a way that hasn't been seen in over 100 years.

That's right, after watching his teammate, Teoscar Hernandez, smash a two-run bomb to take the game to 3-1, Freeman bashed another ball into the stands for the Dodgers, taking the score to 4-1 and forcing the Yankees to go into their bullpen early on.

Two home runs in two straight World Series games? That has to be some sort of a record, right? Well, when you add in his triple from Game 1, it comes darn close, as only one other player, Babe Ruth, put up the same line, and it came over 100 years ago.

Freddie Freeman is in rarified air for the Los Angeles Dodgers

After watching Freeman hit his second home run in as many days, OptaSTATS on social media shared that this current accomplishment, two home runs and a triple in two WS games, has only been done once, by Mama Ruth's baby boy back in the 1923 World Series.

“Freddie Freeman is the second player to have multiple home runs and a triple over the first two games of a World Series,” OptaSTATS shared. “The other was Babe Ruth in the 1923 World Series.”

Interesting stuff, right? Freeman matched a line accomplished by Ruth while playing alongside the modern-day Babe? Well, wait, it gets even better, as Freeman's two-straight home runs mark the first time in Dodgers history that a batter accomplished the feat in the first two games of a World Series as well.

“Freddie Freeman is the first player in Dodgers history to homer in each of the first two games of a World Series,” Sportsnet Stats shared.

Now granted, for fans in the now, this isn't the first record Freeman has secured this weekend, as he became only the second player to have a walk-off home run in a World Series game and the only player period to hit a walk-off grand slam during the final at-bat of a World Series game.

Is Freeman becoming the Dodgers' “Mr. October?” The next few games will define that one way or another, but the fact that the former MVP accomplished that on an ankle injury, with Dave Roberts openly wondering if he could end up coming off the bench, is what legends are made of. If the Dodgers can put the Yankees away and Freeman provides a little extra magic for LA, his star will continue to grow on a team absolutely loaded with exceptional baseball players across the lineup.