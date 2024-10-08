As the Los Angeles Dodgers head into Game 3 of their National League Division Series matchup, they received an important update on one of their biggest stars. Manager Dave Roberts spoke to the media about first baseman Freddie Freeman's injury status ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the San Diego Padres. His progress was relayed by DodgerInsider on X, formerly Twitter.

“Dave Roberts on Freddie Freeman’s status for Game 3: ‘Still sore. He's getting treatment. Don't know anything else. Outside of that I think he's very grateful for a mental break today,'” posted DodgerInsider on the social media site.

Freeman is currently nursing a sprained ankle, an injury that would usually constitute at least a few games off. However, in the heightened stakes of the postseason, he might try to go and play Game 3. After his team's 10-2 loss in Game 2, they need to get off on the right foot at Petco Park. Their path towards the franchise's eighth World Series title might just depend on Freeman's status. If he can't take the field, then it will be a big blow to the Dodgers' offense.

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers look to rebound in Game 3 of NLDS

The Dodgers took two out of three from the Padres during the teams' last meeting of the regular season. It was a nice change of pace for the boys from Tinseltown, as they went 3-7 against San Diego before that series. So, for the most part, the Padres have had their division rival's number. That includes a 1-4 record against the Pads at Petco Park. If they hope to clinch a spot in the National League Championship Series, then they need to turn their luck around in Games 3 and 4 away from home.

Keeping Freeman in the lineup should help both on the field and at the plate, as long as the first baseman is ready and willing to go. Even though other stars such as designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and outfielder Mookie Betts are poised to remain in the lineup, it can be argued that Freeman is the engine that makes their offense go. Game 1 showed just how good Los Angeles can be when their hitters are clicking.

Games 3 and 4 need a full performance from every man on Roberts' roster. The Dodgers will not escape San Diego with a win in one or both matchups if they don't bring their best. Freeman would certainly do that and call for his teammates to do the same. Don't be surprised to see him at first base come Tuesday evening.