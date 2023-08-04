Ronald Acuna Jr. has been tearing it up for the Atlanta Braves. But Freddie Freeman is making a case for why he should win the NL MVP over Acuna, and there is plenty of evidence to the contrary.

Acuna has had an exceptional year, hitting .335 with 25 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 97 runs. Likewise, Freeman is batting .341 with 22 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 94 runs. The two former teammates have battled all season. Yet, Acuna is currently the overwhelming favorite to win the NL MVP, according to the odds on Fanduel. Can Freeman catch up?

There is evidence that he can. First, he hit a home run yesterday and went 3 for 5 against the Oakland Athletics. It capped off a series where he had 10 hits. Ultimately, he had an amazing series and can capitalize on that momentum.

We are here to outline why Freeman should win the NL MVP and why Acuna should not be the overwhelming favorite, despite his good season.

Ronald Acuna is on the Best Team in Baseball

Ronald Acuna is having a great season but has more support than Freddie Freeman. Ultimately, his teammates are killing it at the plate. Matt Olson is batting .263 with 37 home runs, 91 RBIs, and 81 runs. Meanwhile, Ozzie Albies is hitting .258 with 24 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 64 runs. Austin Riley is clipping .276 with 25 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 76 runs. Also, Sean Murphy is batting .275 with 17 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 46 runs. Orlando Arcia is batting .296 with 11 home runs, 38 RBIs, and 45 runs.

It is safe to say that the Braves are having an elite season. Furthermore, everyone in this lineup seems to have enhanced numbers. They are not just relying on one or two batters. Moreover, the entire team is contributing in small ways. There are multiple hitters with at least 24 home runs. Therefore, Acuna is not the only player making this team go.

The Braves currently rank second in batting average. Likewise, they are second in on-base percentage and third in runs. The Braves are also the best team in the majors in home runs and slugging percentage. Amazingly, everyone is battering the baseball.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Freddie Freeman is Carrying the Dodgers

Freddie Freeman is carrying the Dodgers. Yes, they have a lot of talent. But let's take a deep dive at how these players are doing to analyze if they are as deep as the Braves. First, there is Max Muncy. He is a good player with a lot of pop. Yet, he is batting .193 with 27 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 62 runs. While he does have power and has driven in a lot of runs, he has also struck out a lot. Furthermore, there have been times when he has killed a good inning.

J.D. Martinez is hitting .260 with 25 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 48 runs. Yet, he has battled numerous hamstring injuries, which have hindered his ability to contribute. Mookie Betts is the only real consistent threat in the lineup, as he is batting .281 with 29 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 86 runs. Unfortunately, the ‘boys in blue' have plenty of players that are either underperforming or just struggling to find consistency.

The Dodgers are only 18th in batting average. Ultimately, they rely on getting on base through other means, such as bases on balls. It is why the Dodgers are third in on-base percentage. Furthermore, it has contributed to the Dodgers ranking second in runs, second in home runs, and third in slugging percentage. While the Dodgers are good at getting on base, they still struggle to hit the ball consistently. Therefore, most of their runs have come at a premium, as they have had many big games followed by duds. If you remove the series against the Athletics, the Dodgers combined for eight runs over three games against the Cincinnati Reds.

Could The Dodgers Thrive without Freddie Freeman?

Could the Dodgers still excel without Freddie Freeman? It's a legitimate question when you compare both teams. First, you have to look at their situations. The Braves still might be leading the NL East even without Acuna. However, one cannot guarantee the same for the Dodgers if they did not have Freeman available to play. Freeman had a 20-game hitting streak earlier this season that kept them afloat. Thus, he has helped keep them thriving.

But would the Dodgers still lead the NL West without Freeman? Ultimately, the San Francisco Giants are right behind them, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are not far off. But the Braves currently have an 11.5 games lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies. Thus, if you remove Acuna from the equation, the Braves still likely lead the NL East, even if the lead is slightly smaller.

The NL MVP Award should go to the player that helps their team succeed the most. Ultimately, it is why a player on a losing team has rarely won it, and the past five winners have all helped their team make the playoffs. Freeman is more valuable to the Dodgers than Acuna is to the Braves. Consequently, that is why he deserves the award.