The Los Angeles Dodgers are finally rounding into form for the 2023 MLB season, as they finished off a 3-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with a 5-3 win on Sunday. After the game, All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman had some choice words for the Dodgers recent string of success that includes winning seven of their last nine games, reports MLB.com’s Juan Toribio.

“I just feel like we’re playing better baseball together instead of one facet good, one facet not,” said Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. “It’s just nice to see it all come together for a few games.”

The sweep of the Cardinals is the first such sweep of the season for the Dodgers, and the third time they have won three games in a row. It sets them off on the right foot going into May, as they are now atop the NL West with a record of 16-13. Like Freeman said, they really started to display sound baseball in multiple areas of the game against the Cardinals.

On Friday, they won on the back of stellar defense and strong hitting, while Saturday they couldn’t get the bats going, but rode the coattails of a great outing from Clayton Kershaw. Sunday’s victory was largely in thanks to timely hitting, scoring four runs in the game on outs.

The Dodgers now prepare to welcome the Philadelphia Phillies for a 3-game set in Los Angeles. Like the Dodgers, the Phillies struggled out of the gates to find consistency, but have picked up their play as of late by winning seven of their last ten games. It should be a good series between two projected playoff contenders in the National League.