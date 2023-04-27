Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman had previously been mired in a 9-50 slump at the plate. Freeman, who typically takes batting practice in the cage, opted to take his BP on the field during the Dodgers’ series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Freeman addressed the decision to “switch it up,” per Bill Plunkett.

“Sometimes you’ve got to switch it up,” Freeman said. “I just took my routine from the cage out onto the field.”

The Dodgers have endured a mediocre start to the 2023 campaign. Freeman isn’t worried about the ball club’s slow beginning to the season, but understands they need to play better.

“We would love to be 17-0,” Freddie Freeman said previously, per SportsNet LA “But, we haven’t got off to the start we wanted. But what is talking about it going to do? We gotta go out there and play better and start winning games. That’s all you can really do. Can talk all we want, but we gotta come out there tomorrow and you know, get a split going.”

Heading into Thursday’s game against the Pirates, Freeman already had three hits through the first two games of the series, including a home run. It seems as if his decision to change his routine helped him out.

The Dodgers will finish their series in Pittsburgh on Thursday, capping off the final game of their current road trip. Los Angeles will then return home to take on the struggling St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.

Freddie Freeman will look to continue breaking out of his slump over the weekend.