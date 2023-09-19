Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman has always hit for average and power. He hasn't been known as much of a speed threat though… until 2023. Freeman, who's previous single-season career-high in stolen bases was 13, swiped his 20th bag of the year Monday during LA's 8-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Freeman made a brutally honest admission after reaching the 20-20 club (20 home runs, 20 stolen bases).

“This is one thing I never thought I’d do in my career,” Freeman told reporters after the game.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman's special 2023 season

Freeman is having a spectacular 2023 season. Winning the NL MVP will be a challenge with Ronald Acuna Jr and Mookie Betts standing in his way, but Freeman certainly has an argument.

He leads the league with 55 doubles. Additionally, as aforementioned, he's stolen 20 bases and has 26 home runs. Overall, Freeman is slashing .335/.414/.569 with a .983 OPS. He's doing almost everything well and the Dodgers have benefitted as a result.

The Dodgers recently clinched the National League West once again and are now in the midst of preparing for the playoffs. Los Angeles' pitching rotation has question marks due to a plethora of injuries, so Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and the offense will need to lead the ball club in October. Otherwise, the Dodgers will have trouble reaching the World Series for the first time since 2020.

Fans can remain confident with both Freeman and Betts continuing to post elite numbers at the plate. It will be intriguing to see how aggressive Freeman stays on the base paths after swiping his 20th bag of the season. Although the Dodgers already have the division locked up, it wouldn't be surprising to see Freeman try to reach 25 stolen bases or so.