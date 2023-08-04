Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman is putting together yet another strong season. He is playing at an elite level, to say the least, and that's often magnified when the Dodgers are playing teams like the Oakland Athletics, who are virtually out of contention for the MLB playoffs.

During Thursday's series finale against the Athletics, Freeman flashed his brilliance at the plate anew by hitting a double in the fourth inning. Such a hit has become a regular sight for Dodgers fans, as Freeman is the MLB leader in doubles. However, his 40th double comes with a little more shine, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Freddie Freeman recorded his 40th double this season in his 107th game. That is the fewest games by a Dodger since 1900 to 40 doubles in a single season.”

The Dodgers are going to need Freeman to sustain his terrific form, especially with the team precariously sitting atop the National League West division. The San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks still loom large in Los Angeles' rearview mirror.

Freeman, along with Mookie Betts, has been spearheading the Dodgers' offense in the 2023 MLB regular season. Los Angeles is definitely getting a great return on the investment they made in Freeman when they signed him to a six-year, $162 million contract in 2022.

Freeman entered the Athletics game batting .330 this year with a .416 on-base percentage, a.586 slugging percentage, 21 home runs, and 75 RBIs. Although his strikeout rate has gone up compared to last year, Freeman's home run rate and BABIP have both been better in 2023.