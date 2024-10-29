Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman is a happy camper right now. Freeman homered again in Game 3 of the World Series, to help Los Angeles win a gritty game against the New York Yankees. Freeman says he and his teammates are going to do what it takes to get one last victory.

“One more win, that's all I care about right now. I don't care how it happens, I just want to get one more win,” Freeman said after Game 3. The Dodgers are now on the brink of a championship, with a 3-0 World Series lead.

Los Angeles suffocated the Yankees on Monday, racing out to a 4-0 lead behind some solid offense and stellar defense. Dodgers starter Walker Buehler threw five solid innings for the team, striking out five. Los Angeles also made an outstanding play to keep the Yankees from scoring when Giancarlo Stanton was tagged out at home in the fourth inning.

The Dodgers ended up topping the Yankees 4-2.

Dodgers have dominated the World Series

Los Angeles has looked stellar in the first three games of the World Series. The Dodgers have played excellent defense, and the hitting has been there consistently. Freeman is a major contributor, hitting home runs in every single World Series game.

“Couldn’t ask for a better start in these three games,” Freeman said, per MLB.com. “But we have one more to go.”

The club got a win in Game 3 without a strong performance from Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani got hurt in Game 2, while trying to slide into second base. He hurt his shoulder, and it seems to have affected him. Ohtani finished Game 3 with no hits in his at-bats.

It didn't matter. The Dodgers found the offense it needed from Freeman, Mookie Betts and others. In contrast, the Yankees haven't been able to find any consistent offense in the series. Aaron Judge is struggling, with just one hit in three World Series games.

Freeman's performance included a walk-off grand slam in Game 1, which had never happened before in World Series history. The Dodgers slugger has the respect and admiration of the Bronx Bombers.

“Obviously, we all know how great of a player Freddie Freeman is,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He's getting off swings you're typically used to seeing Freddie get off, where maybe that wasn't happening in the previous rounds with the injury.”

The Yankees now need to win four games in a row to take the World Series. Game 4 is on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, with an 8:05 Eastern start.