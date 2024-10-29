When Shohei Ohtani went down with a brutal-looking arm injury in Game 2 of the World Series, Dodgers Stadium fell silent.
Sure, the injury was later deemed a shoulder subluxation, with Dave Roberts noting that his MVP slugger would probably be just fine in time for Game 3, fans still have the memory of number 17 clutching his arm in discomfort, seemingly unable to put any weight on it.
Discussing how Ohtani was feeling ahead of Game 3, Roberts revealed how his DH is feeling and what kind of game fans can expect from their international star.
“He was very adamant that he was going to play,” Roberts told fans. “I watched him take swings last night in the cage, looked really good, strong, Ball was coming off the bat. I think there was more uncertainty in all of our minds, but in his mind from day one, from Saturday evening, he was going to play.”
So, how will Ohtani fare in Game 3 at the plate? Well, Roberts touched on that, too, noting how his form may have to change in the game.
Dave Roberts explains how Shohei Ohtani may be limited in Game 3
Discussing the matter further with reporters, Roberts compared Ohtani's injury to Cody Bellinger in 2020.
“The front shoulder, I say that it is tougher because typically when a hitter is out in front or fooled, you lose the bat with your backhand. And the right arm — in this case with a left-handed hitter, that's when you start to get vulnerable when your arm gets away,” Roberts explained via Sports Illustrated.
“The back elbow — the back shoulder is more connected. It's just less chance to kind of get that exposure with a swing and miss or a ball out in front. Cody Bellinger did it in 2020 with the front shoulder, which he was very careful. But, again, in a vacuum, the back shoulder is better.”
Should fans be worried about Ohtani's ability to get after the ball when the game is on the line? Maybe a little bit, but in the end, Roberts is happy to have the MVP in the lineup, as he remains a crucial part of the team's strategy.
“Well, I think it's certainly an edge to us having him in the batter's box,” Roberts said. “Regardless of what limitations a pitcher might think he might or might not have, not many guys are willing to take that chance. I'm just expecting him to control the strike zone, let the at-bats come to him, and swing and fire when the ball's in a hitting zone. Again, we're just very grateful that he's in the lineup.”
Unfortunately for fans who wanted an idea of how Ohtani's shoulder would look in Game 3, he walked on four pitches during his first at-bat. Still, as the game goes on, he will undoubtedly be tested at the plate, and how he answers that adversity will speak volumes for his overall potency over the remainder of the series.