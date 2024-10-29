When Shohei Ohtani went down with a brutal-looking arm injury in Game 2 of the World Series, Dodgers Stadium fell silent.

Sure, the injury was later deemed a shoulder subluxation, with Dave Roberts noting that his MVP slugger would probably be just fine in time for Game 3, fans still have the memory of number 17 clutching his arm in discomfort, seemingly unable to put any weight on it.

Discussing how Ohtani was feeling ahead of Game 3, Roberts revealed how his DH is feeling and what kind of game fans can expect from their international star.

So, how will Ohtani fare in Game 3 at the plate? Well, Roberts touched on that, too, noting how his form may have to change in the game.

Dave Roberts explains how Shohei Ohtani may be limited in Game 3

Discussing the matter further with reporters, Roberts compared Ohtani's injury to Cody Bellinger in 2020.

Should fans be worried about Ohtani's ability to get after the ball when the game is on the line? Maybe a little bit, but in the end, Roberts is happy to have the MVP in the lineup, as he remains a crucial part of the team's strategy.

Unfortunately for fans who wanted an idea of how Ohtani's shoulder would look in Game 3, he walked on four pitches during his first at-bat. Still, as the game goes on, he will undoubtedly be tested at the plate, and how he answers that adversity will speak volumes for his overall potency over the remainder of the series.