When it comes to the moniker of Mr. October, Freddie Freeman is making about as strong a case as any other player in MLB for the honor, hitting three straight home runs in three straight World Series games from the third spot in the Dodgers' rotation.

His walk-off grand slam in Game 1? Iconic, an incredible play that will go down as one of his signature moments. His HR in Game 2? Vital. And in Game 3, with an injured Shohei Ohtani walked to first base? Well, Freeman did it again, marking his third-straight home run to bring the score to 2-0 before the Yankees got a chance to hit.

That has to be some sort of record, right? Three home runs in three straight World Series games? Nope, but it's darn close, as, according to Sarah Lands of MLB, it's only been done twice before.

“Homered in Games 1+2+3 of the same WS: 2024 Freddie Freeman 2002 Barry Bonds 1958 Hank Bauer,” Lands wrote on social media.



Freddie Freeman. Barry Bonds. Hank Bauer. That's a pretty impressive streak, indeed.

Factor in two more home runs dating back to 2020, where Freeman homered in the final two games of the series, and the pride of Fountain Valley, California, might just be the best World Series slugger in the MLB today, especially considering there are still plenty of games left to play.

Initially questionable to even begin the series in the starting lineup, Freeman has arguably been the Dodgers' best player through the first three games of the World Series, even if he didn't contribute nearly as much on the way to the Fall Classic. If the Dodgers go on to win the series, be it in four, five, six, or even seven games, it's safe to assume that Freeman will be a strong favorite to win the series MVP, an honor he will happily add to his already loaded list of career accomplishments.