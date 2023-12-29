Before he even throws his first pitch with the Dodgers, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is being compared to an MLB legend.

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a major splash when they signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million contract. While pricey, many around the league think Yamamoto is worth every penny to the Dodgers.

MLB Roger Clemens said Yamamoto's splitter reminded him of his own, in a recent interview with ESPN's Buster Olney. Yamamoto's splitter hits the strike zone more than 70 percent of the game, via DodgersNation. As the right-hander comes to the MLB, his impressive arsenal will be a difficult matchup for any opposing lineup.

Even if it's just one pitch, Dodgers fans would be ecstatic if Yamamoto had a career like Clemens. Over his 24-year career, Clemens held a 354-184 record with a 3.12 ERA and a 4,672/1,580 K/BB ratio. He was an MVP, seven-time Cy Young winner, 11 time All-Star and two-time World Series champion amongst many other accolades.

Yamamoto is coming to the MLB with plenty of hardware already in his trophy case. He is a three-time Pacific League MVP, Triple Crown and Sawamura Award – Japan's Cy Young – winner. In his seven years in NPB, Yamamoto held a 75-30 record with a 1.72 ERA and a 986/216 K/BB ratio.

By signing Yamamoto directly after agreeing to terms with Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers are making a statement. In their high-powered quest for the World Series, Yamamoto will be looked at as one of the leaders of the team's rotation.

Pressure will already be high as he enters MLB. But matching Roger Clemens, even if it's just with his splitter, would make the right-hander one of the best pitchers in the league right out of the gate.