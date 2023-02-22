The 2023 season is going to be an important one for Gavin Lux. Once a highly-regarded prospect, Lux is expected to be the Los Angeles Dodgers’ shortstop this year. Lux expressed his confidence in the Dodgers ahead of the season in a recent Spring Training interview with Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA.

“I feel like last year (when the Dodgers won 111 games) we were going on stretches where we won nine, ten in a row. We were 12-1, 13-1 in the last two weeks and you don’t even realize it,” Lux said. “I think just day-to-day… we have a really good group. It’s a little bit different obviously but it’s a really good group. Having JD (Martinez) and Miggy (Miguel Rojas) and some older guys that been around and done it… it’s pretty cool.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Dodgers are looking for leadership in 2023 with young players like Gavin Lux stepping into new roles. Justin Turner was looked upon as a leader in previous years but he’s with the Boston Red Sox now. Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Clayton Kershaw will be challenged to step up and assume leadership duties in 2023. And as Gavin Lux stated, veterans such as JD Martinez and Miguel Rojas will help the cause as well.

Los Angeles may not 111 games this year, but they will remain confident nonetheless. It will be interesting to see how Gavin Lux fares as the Dodgers’ starting shortstop during the 2023 campaign. This could be the season everything comes together and he officially emerges as a star.