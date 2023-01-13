The Los Angeles Dodgers recently acquired Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins for prospect Jacob Amaya. Rojas, who previously played in LA with the Dodgers, expressed his excitement to return following the trade. Many initial reports stated that the Dodgers solved their shortstop uncertainty by bringing in Rojas. However, Gavin Lux could still get some run at the position.

The Dodgers are reportedly not expected to “pencil him (Rojas) in as their everyday shortstop,” per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. He is still expected to see time at the position. But Gavin Lux, who can play second or short, will also handle shortstop this season. Ardaya reports that Max Muncy and prospect Miguel Vargas can fill-in at second and third base depending on the situation.

To summarize, the Dodgers now have four options for three positions. Muncy will likely play second when Lux handles shortstop duties. That will allow Vargas to see time at the hot corner. But when Miguel Rojas is penciled in at shortstop, Lux will move back to second and Muncy or Vargas will play third. With that being said, Rojas is also capable of playing second or third base.

Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts has plenty of infield options at his disposal.

Los Angeles has always been an organization that prioritizes depth. At the very least, Rojas provides them with exactly that. But he’s also a solid contact hitter who could offer value from the bottom of the lineup. Meanwhile, 25-year old Gavin Lux is a Dodgers’ breakout candidate for the 2023 campaign.