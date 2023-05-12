Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Gavin Lux was prepared to take over starting shortstop duties for the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to suffering a season-ending injury in spring training. Lux, however, was seen playing catch for the first time since the injury, per Matthew Moreno.

Gavin Lux is playing catch for the first time since his ACL/LCL surgery. pic.twitter.com/8DmMJMUzTs — Matthew Moreno (@Matthew__Moreno) May 12, 2023

Gavin Lux is still facing an uphill battle. He’s going to spend plenty of time rehabbing from the injury and isn’t expected to return until 2024. Nevertheless, the fact that Lux is already playing catch is a promising development.

Lux, who waited a few weeks before watching the video of his injury, previously spoke out on the incident.

“It was nasty. It really looked gross, kind of freaky,” Lux said, via the Los Angeles Times. “I remember I just kind of tried to duck out of the way and I stumbled a little bit and straightened my leg weird, I knew right away something was wrong.”

The Dodgers’ shortstop position has struggled mightily amid Lux’s absences. Since they were originally banking on Lux to replace Trea Turner, Los Angeles didn’t have an obvious replacement for Lux. Fortunately, the Dodgers acquired Miguel Rojas, a glove-first infielder, during the offseason. Rojas, who’s battled early-season injuries, started at short to open the season for LA. Chris Taylor and even Mookie Betts have also filled in at the position.

Given that we are talking about the Dodgers, it likely won’t be too long before they answer the question of their shortstop uncertainty. The long-term answer may still be Gavin Lux, but perhaps Los Angeles will make a deal ahead of the trade deadline to add immediate stability.