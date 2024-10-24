The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the passing of one of their team's most legendary figures, Fernando Valenzuela, on Tuesday night. With the Dodgers set to play the New York Yankees in the World Series, the team has announced one of the ways they plan to honor Valenzuela.

The Dodgers will wear a black patch with a blue outline with “Fernando” and the number 34 on their uniforms throughout the World Series and the 2025 season to honor Valanzuela, the team shared on social media on Thursday.

 

It is truly heartbreaking that the Dodgers will be without Valenzuela during their World Series run. Valenzuela had been one of the team's Spanish radio and TV broadcasters since 2003 and was still very much connected with the organization. But, with these patches, along with other ceremonies and tributes, Valenzuela will not be forgotten.

Fernando Valenzuela's legendary career with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers former pitcher Fernando Valenzuela attends the game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
Valenzuela had one of the best six-year stretches in baseball history to begin his career from 1981-1986, appearing in six-straight All-Star games. The best year however was his first in 1981, where he won the Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and the Silver Slugger while leading the Dodgers to a World Series title. During the 1981 postseason, Valenzuela went 3-1 with a 2.21 ERA in 40 2/3 innings, including a decisive complete game in Game 3 of the World Series against the New York Yankees.

Unfortunately, after the 1986 season, Valenzuela's production began to decline. While he was still an effective Major League pitcher, he never came close to the level he was playing at to start his career.

Known for his unique windup and devastating screwball, Valenzuela was one of the most entertaining pitchers to watch during his prime.

After his playing career was over, Valenzuela, a native of Mexico, remained active with the Dodgers as one of their Spanish language radio and TV broadcasters. The Dodgers retired Valenzuela's jersey last season, making him one of just two Dodgers players to earn that honor despite not making the Baseball Hall of Fame.