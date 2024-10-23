The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that Fernando Valenzuela passed away at the age of 63 late Tuesday night. After the announcement if Valenzuela's death, tributes from around the baseball world began coming in.

Valenzuela is most known for the incredible start to his career, which became known as “Fernandomania.” ESPN's MLB insider Jeff Passan shed some light on “Fernandomania” reminded everyone how impressive the beginning of Valanzuela's career was.

Expand Tweet

Like Passan highlights, Valenzuela began the 1981 season, his first full season as a starting pitcher, with eight straight complete games. Five of those complete games were shutouts. It was truly one of the most remarkable stretches to begin a career in all of sports and immediately cemented Valenzuela as a Dodgers legend before he was even halfway done with his rookie season.

Fernando Valenzuela's legendary career

Valenzuela had one of the best six-year stretches in baseball history to begin his career from 1981-1986, appearing in six-straight All-Star games. The best year however was his first in 1981, where he won the Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and the Silver Slugger while leading the Dodgers to a World Series title. During the 1981 postseason, Valenzuela went 3-1 with a 2.21 ERA in 40 2/3 innings, including a decisive complete game in Game 3 of the World Series against the New York Yankees.

Unfortunately, after the 1986 season, Valenzuela's production began to decline. While he was still an effective Major League pitcher, he never came close to the level he was playing at to start his career.

Known for his unique windup and devastating screwball, Valenzuela was one of the most entertaining pitchers to watch during his prime.

After his career was over, Valenzuela, a native of Mexico, remained active with the Dodgers as one of their Spanish language radio and TV broadcasters. The Dodgers retired Valenzuela's jersey last season, making him one of just two Dodgers players to earn that honor despite not making the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Dodgers are currently preparing to face the Yankees in the World Series. Game 1 is on Friday at Dodger Stadium. Expect for there to be an emotional tribute to the legendary Valenzuela before first pitch.