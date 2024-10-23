The New York Yankees are taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series. The matchup is set up to be one of the best Fall Classics in MLB history. Both teams have rosters stacked with talent, both on offense and defense. It makes sense, too, considering these are two of the biggest spenders in baseball.

This series will be the 12th World Series matchup between these two teams, which is the most frequent of any World Series matchup in history. This one might be the best yet, too. Some of the very best players are playing in the 2024 World Series, so we decided to rank the 15 best players who will appear in the Yankees vs. Dodgers series. This list will go to show just how stacked these rosters are, considering stars such as Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Tyler Glasnow, and Lou Trivino all don't qualify for this ranking because they are hurt and won't play. So, check out the gallery below.

1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers – DH

The Dodgers gave Shohei Ohtani the biggest contract in MLB history despite knowing he'd be unable to pitch this season. Even without half of his game available, the Japanese star had one of the most iconic seasons ever as a full-time designated hitter.

Ohtani became the first player ever in the 50-50 club, as he belted 54 home runs and stole 59 bases. That speed/power combination is unheard of, and it is even more jaw-dropping considering Ohtani doesn't have the build of your average speedster. Both his home run and stolen base marks ranked second in the league.

He did all of that while hitting for average, too. Ohtani had a batting average of .310 this season, and he has continued his dominance in his first time in the playoffs. Ohtani normally has a case as being both the best pitcher and best hitter in baseball, but in these rankings, he will have to settle for best overall player in the World Series.

2. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees – CF

The World Series will not only feature the best player in baseball, but it will include the second-best player, too. While Shohei Ohtani is slated to take home the NL MVP, Aaron Judge is the front-runner for the AL MVP. Judge is the best power hitter in baseball, as he smacked 58 home runs this year.

That mark puts Judge in the top 10 all-time for single-season long bombs in the American League. He just so happens to hold that record, too, as Judge smacked 62 pitches over the fence in 2022. Judge is much more than just a power hitter, though. This season, he ranked first in walks (133) and RBIs (144).

Judge not ranking first in this list is a travesty. The outfielder is quickly becoming one of the best players in MLB history, and he even had arguably the best season by a right-handed hitter in history. He and Ohtani are neck-and-neck for the status as best player in baseball, and we only gave it to the Dodgers star by a hair.

3. Juan Soto, New York Yankees – RF

Juan Soto isn't far behind Ohtani and Judge in the rankings of the best players in the MLB overall, let alone among the best players in the World Series. Soto, who is an impending free agent, has been proving his worth in the postseason. He belted some huge hits in the ALCS, as he has done all season long.

In the regular season, Soto only trailed Judge in walks (129), and he smashed 41 home runs as well. The right fielder has great pitch selection, and when he decides to swing the bat, he usually does something with it. Having Soto and Judge hit back-to-back is nightmare fuel for opposing pitchers.

4. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers – RF

Mookie Betts can truly do everything, and it feels wrong to rank him as low as the fourth-best player in the World Series, considering he has a case as one of the very best players in baseball. Betts spent some time in the middle infield this season, but he will be able to focus more on his offense now that he is back in right field.

5. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees – SP

Our first pitcher to appear in this list doesn't show up until the fifth slot, which goes to show that the World Series might be a high-scoring affair. Even so, Gerrit Cole is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he has even been considered the best ace in MLB at times in his career. The Yankees have done fine without him this year, but they've done even better with him.

The Dodgers are dealing with a lot of injuries in their starting rotation, but the Yankees have their bonafide ace. Cole is somewhat of a throwback pitcher. He relies heavily on using the fastball, and he tends to throw it right past opposing batters.

6. Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York Yankees – 3B

Jazz Chisholm is an electric player who has brought some extra juice to New York. The former second baseman/outfielder has settled into a role as the team's third baseman, and while he hasn't been perfect there, his athleticism has led to some big plays. Chisholm hit four home runs in his first three games as a Yankee, and you can expect him to show up in a massive point in time at some point during the World Series.

7. Teoscar Hernandez, Los Angeles Dodgers – LF

Lost in the shuffle of all of the big names in New York and Los Angeles – especially when it comes to this year's offseason additions – is Teoscar Hernandez, but the left fielder ranked 14th this season in home runs (33). The three-hole spot is often considered the spot for a team's best players (although this philosophy has changed some in MLB in recent years), and it is Hernandez who hits out of the three-hole in Los Angeles.

8. Jack Flaherty, Los Angeles Dodgers – SP

Jack Flaherty was one of the best players to switch teams at the MLB trade deadline, and his addition has saved the Dodgers season. While a number of their best pitchers have suffered injuries, Flaherty came into Los Angeles and took over the role as ace. Los Angeles often brings their relief pitchers in quickly into games, but Flaherty can certainly pitch deep into a ball game. Flaherty will be Los Angeles' Game 1 starter.

9. Luke Weaver, New York Yankees – RP

Luke Weaver is a journeyman relief pitcher, but he has had a resurgence as the closer for the Yankees. Weaver changed up his arsenal heading into the 2024 season, and it has paid off in dividends.

10. Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers – C

Catchers who can swing the bat are a rarity in MLB, and that makes Will Smith so valuable to the Dodgers lineup. Smith's offensive numbers were a little bit down this year, but he is still clearly one of the best catchers in baseball. This World Series is evenly matched, but the Dodgers certainly have the advantage at catcher.

11. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers – 1B

Freddie Freeman was a tough player to rank on this list. The first baseman is a future Hall of Famer, but he is also dealing with an ankle injury. Freeman has played through the injury, and he has stepped up when his team has needed him. However, he has also been forced to miss time in these playoffs because of the injury.

Freeman would probably rank a couple of spots higher if he were healthy, but there is a good chance he will be limited yet again in the World Series.

12. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers – SP

The Dodgers have relied on their bullpen in the postseason, but they still have some talent in their starting rotation, even despite all of the injuries that they've suffered there. While the offseason addition of Ohtani earned the majority of the attention, Yoshinobu Yamamoto's free agent signing in the offseason was arguably the second biggest in MLB.

Yamamoto has been a little inconsistent throughout the seasons, but the highs have been high. The Dodgers will rely on him at key times in the World Series.

13. Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees – DH

Giancarlo Stanton might not be as dominant as he once was, but he can surely still smash the baseball. That has been on display during the postseason, as he has a league-leading five playoff home runs so far. That led to him winning the ALCS MVP. Stanton is a full-time designated hitter now, but he is one of the best players in baseball at that position. Somehow, he isn't the best DH in the World Series, though.

14. Tommy Edman, Los Angeles Dodgers – SS

Despite all the big-name talent on the Dodgers roster, it was Tommy Edman who was named the NLCS MVP. Edman was a trade deadline acquisition who has filled the Dodgers' biggest holes: shortstop and centerfield. His bat has been a pleasant surprise, too. The versatile Edman has 15 postseason hits this year, which is more than any other player in the World Series.

15. Michael Kopech, Los Angeles Dodgers – P

Michael Kopech is a burner. He is one of the many relief pitchers who see a lot of time in Dodgers games, but he actually even started the Game 6 that won the Dodgers the pennant against the New York Mets. Kopech also came over in the Tommy Edman trade. He has nasty stuff coming out of the bullpen.