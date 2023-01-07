By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers designated starting pitcher Trevor Bauer for assignment on Friday amid a lengthy suspension he was handed following accusations of sexual assault. What people might not know is that Bauer had a small chance of getting another opportunity with the Dodgers.

Club executives flew to Phoenix for a private meeting with Bauer on Thursday, sources told Bob Nightengale of USA Today. It was the first time the club had spoken to the pitcher in 18 months.

Well, Trevor Bauer reportedly didn’t help himself in the meeting, as the Dodgers didn’t hear anything from the star pitcher that made them rethink their decision to part ways, according to Nightengale.

“Dodger officials declined to go into details of their conversation, but privately revealed that they didn’t hear any remorse, apologies or anything in the slightest from Bauer to change their mind.”

There was probably little that Trevor Bauer could have done to save his Dodgers career, as Nightengale notes that the club had pretty much already made up their mind in regard to his future.

However, Bauer definitely flunked the test in the eyes of Dodgers officials, who have now decided he will “never again put on a Dodgers uniform.”

Bauer himself had said that the Dodgers expressed a desire for his return.

The NL Cy Young Award winner faced accusations of sexual assault from a San Diego woman, who alleged she “suffered severe physical and emotional pain” as a result of an encounter with the Dodgers pitcher.

Bauer’s agent vehemently denied the accusations, describing their relationship as “consensual”, while calling the allegations “baseless.”

Trevor Bauer was handed a 324-game suspension, though an arbitrator reduced the punishment to 194 contests.