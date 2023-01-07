By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Trevor Bauer has been released by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Following the Dodgers’ decision, Bauer came out with a statement explaining his side of the release and his MLB plans moving forward.

Bauer was released after receiving a 194-game suspension following sexual assault allegations. Despite him no longer being a part of the Dodgers, Los Angeles will still pay the former CY Young winner $22.5 million this season. Bauer released a statement reflecting on his departure from LA and explaining how his release came to be, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“While I am disappointed by the organization’s decision today, I appreciate the wealth of support I’ve received from the Dodgers clubhouse,” Bauer said. “I wish the players all the best and look forward to competing else.”

Bauer states that while he wasn’t able to speak to the Dodgers, his representatives did after an MLB arbitrator cut his suspension from 324 to 194. Furthermore, he said that he spoke with Dodgers’ leadership on Thursday and at that time they told him they wanted him to pitch for Los Angeles this upcoming season.

Those plans have changed as Bauer has pitched his final game with the Dodgers. He spent just 17 total games with Los Angeles, pitching to an 8-5 record with a 2.59 ERA and a 137/37 K/BB ratio.

Now a free agent, Trevor Bauer can sign with any team for the MLB minimum of $720,000. With a CY Young to his name and an impressive career 1416/491 K/BB ratio, another team might take a chance on Bauer.

However, Los Angeles clearly felt that Bauer’s off-field baggage was way too much to carry. After coming to Los Angeles with plenty of hype, Bauer will now leave the Dodgers with nothing but questions.