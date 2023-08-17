The regular season is beginning to wind down in the MLB. The playoffs will be here soon, and there are a lot of teams that are poised for a postseason run that are currently missing players due to injury. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are one of the best teams in baseball this season and have all the tools to win another World Series. They just got one major piece back as Clayton Kershaw is no longer out with an injury, but they are still waiting on Joe Kelly, who did receive a positive update on Wednesday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that the plan is for Joe Kelly to throw a bullpen session on Friday, according to a tweet from Matthew Moreno. This is definitely a step in the right direction for Kelly. If things go well in that session, he could find himself returning to the diamond soon.

Kelly was injured just a few days ago and was placed on the 15-day IL due to a problem with his elbow. The Dodgers are hoping that this injury doesn't keep him out for very long.

So far this season, Kelly has a 4.41 ERA with 48 strikeouts, 15 walks and one save. He spent of the season with the Chicago White Sox before coming over to the Dodgers.

Kelly's injury is unfortunate, but it likely won't keep him out long enough for it to be a concern for the Dodgers. Los Angeles is 9.5 games up on the San Francisco Giants for first place in the NL West with about a month and a half remaining. The Dodgers seem poised for another division crown and deep postseason run.