The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled out a historic Game 1 victory in the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees on Friday thanks to Freddie Freeman's walk-off three-run home run. Credit also needs to be given to starter Jack Flaherty, who threw 5.1 innings of two-run baseball.

However, he was mysteriously pulled after just one pitch to Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the sixth inning with an apparent injury. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts cleared that up on Saturday and said the righty was just dealing with a hamstring cramp, and it's not expected to hinder his availability moving forward, per Bill Plunkett.

Getting the ball in Game 1 was truly a dream come true for Flaherty, who grew up in Southern California. The Dodgers acquired him at the trade deadline from the Detroit Tigers, and he proceeded to post a 3.58 ERA with LA in the regular season. While Flaherty was effective on Friday, he has struggled at times in the playoff however, producing a 6.10 ERA so far.

His hamstring reportedly tightened up before giving up a 412-foot mammoth shot to Giancarlo Stanton in the sixth. Anthony Banda came into replace him. The rest of the bullpen was lights out after Flaherty exited, not giving up a single run to New York's powerful lineup. This contest was a game for the ages and will go down in World Series history as one of the best ever.

Aaron Boone made the questionable decision to bring in Nestor Cortes in the bottom of the 10th with a one-run lead for matchup purposes to face Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freeman. He walked Betts but pitched to Freeman, who went yard on the first pitch he saw from the lefty, who hadn't pitch in 37 days.

Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday night as the Yankees look to even things up with the Dodgers. Flaherty is in line to get the ball again in Game 5.