The Braves are not backing down despite the Dodgers big offseason.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have extremely high expectations for the 2024 season after a big offseason. LA's free agency was capitalized by signing Shohei Ohtani to a historic contract. The Atlanta Braves, who finished the 2023 season with MLB's best record, aren't worried, though.

“We can be better than we were last year,” Braves reliever AJ Minter said, via Foul Territory. “That's saying a lot, because we did set a lot of records last year especially on the offensive side. Money doesn't buy wins. Obviously the Dodgers are a great team, they expect to be right there in the postseason this year. They went out and got some really good players.

“But we've seen it before. I mean, not to pick on the Mets, money is not gonna buy you a World Series, not gonna buy you a division champ. It takes a lot more. It takes guys all pulling together in the clubhouse… I think that's what separates us from other teams. We treat each other like family… We're the pedestal of organizations.”

Braves not backing down in 2024 despite Dodgers moves

The Braves are a confident team to say the least. Atlanta and LA have both won one World Series since 2020, and they have developed a bit of a rivalry given how competitive they have both been in recent seasons.

The Dodgers have received the majority of headlines this offseason, but the Braves will not back down. Of course, both teams stumbled in the 2023 postseason and watched the Arizona Diamondbacks win the National League. So bouncing back and returning to the World Series is the Dodgers and Braves' primary goal heading into 2024.