JD Martinez is looking like a new man, or perhaps more accurately, like the man he was. After an adequate, yet unspectacular 2022, the five-time All-Star is back to being one of the premier sluggers in the game. And the Los Angeles Dodgers are reaping all the benefits.

Martinez belted a three-run home run off reliever Jeff Hoffman Saturday afternoon to put the finishing touches on a 9-0 routing of the Philadelphia Phillies (31-33). It was his 16th long ball of the season, astonishingly matching his entire total from last year with the Boston Red Sox.

J.D. Martinez has matched his 2022 HR total (16) It's June 10 😳 @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/B487vT0yjz — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) June 10, 2023

As if seeing Nathan Eovaldi and Michael Wacha be honored as Pitchers of the Month in May wasn't enough of a dagger to Red Sox Nation. Fenway Park may not be big enough to hold all of the self-pity that will only increase with each Martinez bomb. While they wallow about what could have been, the 35-year-old is making a compelling case for the 2023 All-Star Game.

His solid .275 batting average, 47 RBIs and top-10 OPS (.945) round out an overall successful output at the plate. The resurgence of JD Martinez has helped the Dodgers (37-28) stay relevant in the NL, despite an avalanche of injuries. He is right behind Mookie Betts- another man whose departure terrorizes Boston with nightmares- for team lead in homers.

Perceived to be nearing the end of the line, the slugger is leaving Father Time in the dust. Martinez is just three dingers away from career No. 300, a milestone that was not expected to be celebrated amongst the LA faithful.

Both sides are making the most of this new union. And fans are loving every minute of it.