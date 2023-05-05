Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans have likely noticed Joe Davis calling less games for the team in 2023. This obviously has nothing to do with his broadcast performance, as Davis is one of the best in all of sports, but rather due to his busy national schedule. Stephen Nelson has received more games performing play-by-play duties as a result. Davis recently addressed calling less Dodgers games in 2023, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

“I’ve been so lucky to do some amazing things, including lots of the stuff I dreamt of as a kid,” Davis said. “But there’s still nothing more fun than doing a Dodger game sitting next to one of my best friends.”

The Dodgers are known for having talented broadcasters. After all, Vin Scully was their primary voice for years before Davis took over. And Scully is arguably the best of all time in the broadcasting business.

Davis understood that replacing a legend wouldn’t be the easiest thing to do. Instead of trying to be the next Vin Scully, which is impossible, Davis took the job with the goal of being the best version of himself while looking to what Scully did as inspiration, per FOX Sports.

“I acknowledge that I am not him, I will never be him,” Davis said last season. “I’ll try to be a little bit like him and learn from what made him so great. But it’s a responsibility to sit in that chair and be the guy to follow the guy that is the greatest to ever do it.”

Although Joe Davis’ schedule is quite busy, he clearly appreciates the opportunity to broadcast Dodgers games.