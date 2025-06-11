Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani has yet to throw a single pitch for his newest team. That has not stopped the two-way superstar from dominating at the plate for Los Angeles, though. The Dodgers' designated hitter is well on his way to another National League MVP award. However, Los Angeles pitching coach Mark Prior gave some good news about Dave Roberts' pitcher after his latest bullpen.

Ohtani's return could be on the horizon as he and other starters, like Tyler Glasnow, get closer to filling the holes in the starting rotation.

Ohtani had Tommy John surgery back in 2023, but his recovery has been delayed multiple times. He has been throwing bullpen sessions under the watchful eyes of Roberts and Prior for the past few weeks. Ohtani's progress has encouraged coaches and teammates, prompting Prior to give an encouraging update to Medium Large Sports Network's Matthew Moreno.

“From pitch-to-pitch, he was in command the whole time today,” Prior said about Ohtani. “You were just sitting back and watching it. There wasn't a whole lot to say. He was doing whatever he wanted with the baseball, with every pitch.”

For pitchers coming off of Tommy John surgery, their control is the first thing they try to get back. Ohtani went a long stretch where he was not throwing breaking pitches as he got used to pitching again. Now that he has advanced to using his full arsenal in his bullpens, Roberts is closer than ever to seeing the superstar on the mound.

Ohtani, Glasnow, and Blake Snell have all been mainstays on the Dodgers' IL. They left Yoshinobu Yamamoto on his own, but Los Angeles' new ace has been able to keep the team afloat without them.

Ohtani's return would make the rich richer in the National League West. The Dodgers hold a slim lead over the San Francisco Giants at the top of the division. However, Los Angeles has not been near full strength yet this season. If Ohtani, Glasnow and the rest of the injured Dodgers can get healthy and stay on the field, a World Series repeat is entirely possible.