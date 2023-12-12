The police investigation for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias is completed and is headed to the DA for review.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are celebrating after landing Shohei Ohtani in the richest contract in MLB history. However, the Dodgers are still waiting to see what happens with pitcher Julio Urias, who was undergoing a police investigation following suspicion of felony domestic violence.

The investigation is now complete and will be sent to the DA's office for review, as Jack Harris and Richard Winton of the Los Angeles Times report.

‘After months of investigation by authorities, the case of Julio Urías’ arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence has finally moved to its next stage. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has received a completed investigation from law enforcement for review, according to spokesperson Tiffiny Blacknell, meaning the D.A.’s office will now decide whether or not to charge the 27-year-old pitcher for what happened the night of Sept. 3.'

Urias is 27 years old and has been sensational for the Dodgers. In 2023, he recorded an 11-8 record with a 4.60 ERA, his highest since becoming a full-time part of the roster. His best season came in 2022 when he went 7-0 with a 2.16 ERA.

Urias was arrested and posted bail and was later placed on administration leave and did not pitch for the Dodgers again in 2023. His status for the 2024 season and beyond remains up in the air, and it could likely hinge on whatever decision the DA hands down.

Julio Urias was suspended for 20 games in 2019 for domestic violence charges, and whichever way the DA decides, there could be discipline handed down by the MLB.