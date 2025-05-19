When Chris Taylor committed to play baseball at the University of Virginia, he probably did not know what to expect for his long-term future in the sport. Sure, the Cavaliers featured enough baseball prowess and Taylor's ceiling suggested he could catch the attention of MLB teams. However, Taylor likely did not imagine that someday he would become an MLB All-Star and World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Taylor wasn't a highly-regarded prospect coming out of college. The Seattle Mariners selected him with the 161st overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft. Taylor was not an exciting prospect either, but he did earn a big league promotion in 2014 with Seattle.

He would remain with the Mariners until the 2016 campaign before landing with the Dodgers. Little did Taylor know that moving to LA would change everything.

The versatile Taylor hit .280 to go along with an .850 OPS across 140 games played in 2017 with his new ball club. Los Angeles took a chance on a young, often overlooked player and the move paid off.

Chris Taylor has since earned an All-Star selection (2021) and played a role in two World Series championship victories (2020, 2024). It's been an incredible ride for Taylor, but his journey with the team came to an end on Sunday with the Dodgers choosing to designate him for assignment.

Dodgers fans react to Chris Taylor getting designated for assignment

The reality of the situation is that LA probably should have moved on from Taylor a couple of years ago. He has struggled at the plate ever since his strong 2021 All-Star campaign. Taylor earned respect with the organization, became a fan-favorite and can play multiple positions — with all likely factoring into the Dodgers' decision to keep Taylor over the past few seasons.

In 2025, though, Taylor has slashed just .200/.200/.257/.457 across 28 games played. The Dodgers have serious aspirations of repeating as World Series champions and they want to feature the best possible roster that they can. Right now, Taylor simply doesn't belong on that roster.

Nevertheless, Dodgers fans and media members shared emotional responses to Los Angeles' decision to move on from the veteran 34-year-old.

“Chris Taylor was a mostly an unknown player when the Dodgers acquired him in a deal for their former top prospect Zach Lee. He went on to make an All-Star team, win two World Series rings, and earn more than $70 Million. Chris Taylor is an amazing baseball success story,” Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“#Dodgers have released Chris Taylor for Tommy Edman to be activated. Great run for Taylor since #Dodgers acquired him in 2016. Great moments for CT in his career including his Game 1 leadoff HR in ‘17 WS…Spectacular catch in Game 7 2018 NLCS…Walk off HR in ‘21 WC game,” David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports added.

“It was an honor, Chris Taylor. Provided some great moments for the Dodgers,” one fan shared.

“The Dodgers released my favorite player, Chris Taylor. He was two months short of retirement. I hope he gets picked up somewhere else. I'm sad and disgusted. He has done so much for the team over the years. So much respect for you CT3,” another fan wrote.

What's next for Taylor?

If Taylor does end up entering free agency he may draw interest from other teams. He is a veteran with no shortage of postseason experience. Taylor's defensive versatility may also entice possible suitors.

It is worth noting that Taylor is in the final season of a four-year, $60 million contract.

At 34 years old, Taylor could walk away from the game. He has enjoyed a terrific overall career. If he wants to continue playing, however, then one has to imagine that at least a few ball clubs around the league will reach out. Contenders would value the playoff experience and versatility, while rebuilding teams wouldn't mind adding a veteran who knows what it takes to find success at the big league level.