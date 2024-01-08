Will Dodgers sign this pitcher in MLB free agency?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been the busiest team in MLB free agency, making no shortage of notable moves. Most recently, LA agreed to terms on a contract with outfielder Teoscar Hernandez after previously signing superstars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Dodgers aren't done looking to add either. They were previously linked to reliever Ryan Brasier, who performed well for LA during the 2023 season. The team is reportedly still interested in signing Brasier, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

“#Dodgers remain firmly in the mix to re-sign veteran reliever Ryan Brasier, a 36-year-old right-hander who should have a fairly robust market after going 2-0 with an 0.70 ERA in 39 games as a setup man for Evan Phillips last season,” DiGiovanna wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Dodgers' bullpen

The Dodgers have accomplished the majority of their goals this offseason. Signing Ohtani was obviously at the top of the list, and they added the two-way phenom.

Improving the starting rotation was also an important goal, something the Ohtani signing will help with in 2025. For 2024, though, LA brought in Yamamoto as aforementioned, and acquired Tyler Glasnow via a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Los Angeles also needed to add outfield depth. The Hernandez signing obviously addressed their outfield question marks.

But how about the bullpen?

The Dodgers' bullpen endured its share of ups and downs in 2023, but it was fairly reliable for the most part. Evan Phillips has emerged as a tremendous closer, while other relievers like Brusdar Graterol and Caleb Ferguson have played important roles for the ball club.

Still, adding another arm or two would not hurt by any means. Re-signing Brasier would provide a depth option with upside. As DiGiovanna noted, Brasier served in an impactful role this past season in LA's bullpen.

Other teams are interested in Brasier. Nevertheless, the Dodgers will seemingly attempt to sign him.