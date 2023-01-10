By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Julio Urias is set for a big payday ahead of 2023. Given his looming free agency next offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers may opt to extend the starting pitcher. If not, they could offer him a 1-year contract to avoid arbitration. However, there’s a chance that the Dodgers and Urias go into arbitration. So what would Urias’ 2023 salary look like in that scenario?

Julio Urias is projected to make between $13 million and $14 million dollars. True Blue LA projects that the starting pitcher will make $13.6 million in a potential arbitration case. MLB Trade Rumors predicted that the left-hander will make $13.7 million.

Julio Urias earned the 2022 NL ERA title with a sparking 2.16 mark. He also posted a 0.96 WHIP to go along with 166 strikeouts over 175 innings pitched. He was named as an NL Cy Young finalist as a result of his impressive performance.

Dodgers’ pitching coach Mark Prior, who’s developed a reputation for his ability to get the most out of his pitchers, previously revealed what makes Urias such a special talent for LA.

“I think he (Urias) kind of flew under the radar surprisingly,” Prior said. “Obviously playing in LA we get a lot of attention with the season that we had. Every single day he goes out and gives us a chance to win ball games. He goes out and he makes 30 starts this year. He limits damage, gets a lot of soft contact, doesn’t walk a ton of guys.”

Julio Urias is one of the best pitchers in baseball. It will be interesting to see if the Dodgers can keep him in Los Angeles for the long-term future. For now, he’s going to receive a strong payday at the very least in 2023.