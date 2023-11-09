Julio Urias' agent Scott Boras hasn't heard anything from MLB regarding the former Dodgers pitcher's future

Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence charges last September after allegedly getting into an altercation.

The details of that alleged assault are difficult to read, and the Dodgers proceeded to wipe any likeness of Urias in their stadium. On the other hand, MLB placed Julio Urias on administrative leave.

His agent, Scott Boras, said today that they’re still waiting to hear from MLB and law enforcement about former Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias going forward, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

The report of the incident is disturbing, per TMZ:

“The woman who (ex-Dodgers starter) Julio Urias allegedly roughed up at a soccer match earlier this month had blood coming out of her nose following the incident … law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports. In addition, we're told the woman also had strangulation marks on her as well as redness on her face.”

The report also revealed what allegedly happened during the incident.

“We're told the woman who was with Urias got upset over the picture-taking … and left early — but as she was walking toward a gate, the Dodgers star came up from behind her, put his arm around her, slammed her against a fence, and pulled her hair… Urias then allegedly swung at her … though it's not yet known if he landed a punch… When Urias and the woman later got into a car service, cops say they were told something further may have gone down between the couple.”

Urias has dealt with legal concerns before. He was arrested in May of 2019 for an incident in which he allegedly had shoved a woman during an argument in a parking lot. No charges were filed, however, MLB still suspended him for 20 games after an investigation into the incident.

Rob Manfred may not be so lenient on Urias the second time around.

Last season with the Dodgers, Urias compiled an 11-8 record in 21 starts.