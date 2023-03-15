Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Julio Urias spun four perfect innings for Team Mexico in his first World Baseball Classic outing before running into trouble in the fifth. Nevertheless, Urias is clearly one of the best pitchers in the WBC. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ left-hander will play a pivotal role for Team Mexico as the tournament continues on. However, Team Mexico manager Benji Gil said Urias will not pitch on Wednesday versus Team Canada, per Bob Nightengale.

“I would love to win this tournament,” Gil said. “But I have to protect his [Urias’] career. If he would come out [of the bullpen], I would tackle him to stop him.”

Dodgers’ World Baseball Classic updates: Julio Urias, Freddie Freeman

The Dodgers will appreciate this news. They need Julio Urias healthy in 2023, especially with Tony Gonsolin already dealing with an injury concern. Team Mexico will hand the ball over to a capable pitcher in Jose Urquidy of the Houston Astros against Team Canada on Wednesday. Mexico, 2-1 in the tournament, needs a victory against 2-1 Canada. This is unquestionably a crucial game for both teams.

It should be noted that another Dodgers’ star, Freddie Freeman, left Team Canada’s game early on Tuesday after suffering a “slight” hamstring injury. The extent of the ailment is unknown, but Los Angeles is hopeful that it isn’t serious. Freeman likely won’t play Wednesday as a result of the injury.

The Mexico-Canada game is expected to be a competitive affair nonetheless. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 PM EST on Wednesday at Chase Filed in Phoenix, AZ.