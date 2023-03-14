Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ star first baseman Freddie Freeman was forced to leave Team Canada’s World Baseball Classic game with a hamstring injury, per FOX Sports: MLB on Twitter. The Dodgers are certainly hopeful the move was simply a precautionary measure. The ailment is being called a “slight” hamstring injury at the moment.

Freddie Freeman left today's game with a slight hamstring injury pic.twitter.com/zpr0TtJzYL — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 14, 2023

We will provide updates on Freeman’s status as they are made available.

It goes without saying, but Freddie Freeman is going to play a major role for the Dodgers once again in 2023. He will even be more important this season amid the absences of stars like Trea Turner and Justin Turner. The Dodgers are counting on Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Will Smith to lead the charge.

Los Angeles is already dealing with a number of impactful injury concerns heading into the season. Walker Buehler is expected to miss the majority of the year as he recovers from his second Tommy John surgery. Gavin Lux, who was the projected starting shortstop, suffered a torn ACL early in camp and will miss the season.

After losing a number of key pieces during the offseason to go along with these injury issues, the Dodgers need all of their available stars ready to roll. For now, all they can do is hope that Freddie Freeman’s injury isn’t anything serious. The fact that it is being called just a “slight” hamstring injury is promising, but Los Angeles will continue to monitor the situation nonetheless.

Team Canada and/or the Dodgers will provide updates once they have more information on the injury.