The Los Angeles Dodgers gained an additional weapon as they make a push to overcome their recent slump. Brusdar Graterol was spotted at Dodger Stadium on Monday, and now the team has announced his activation from the 60-day injured list, with another talented reliever in Blake Treinen hitting the IL.

Graterol suffered the injury all the way back in Spring Training, but his return means the Dodgers can breathe a sigh of relief.

Fans should remember that Roberts said in June that Graterol's injury return was a few months away, so this news should come as a pleasant surprise. With players such as Walker Buehler, Ryan Brasier and many more on the IL, Los Angeles will gladly welcome Graterol back to their bullpen.

What's next for Brusdar Graterol, Dodgers

Graterol's return could not have come at a better time, as the Dodgers prepare to take on the Phillies at Dodger Stadium on Monday. This series will be a battle between two division leaders of the National League. The Dodgers currently sit on top of the NL West with a record of 65-47 while the Phillies lead the NL East with a record of 66-45. Moreover, both teams are looking to overcome recent struggles.

For one, the Dodgers have posted a poor showing on their last road trip. They have lost five of their last six road games before beating the Oakland Athletics on Saturday and Sunday. Still, since July 27, the LA team has had a middling 14-16 record. It's not a good sign for a front office that doesn't think twice about spending money to bring in elite talent, from Mookie Betts to Shohei Ohtani.

Meanwhile, the Phillies have not won a series since giving the Dodgers a stiff drubbing from July 9 to 11. Since then, they have gone 5-13, losing six straight games before handling business against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

The only consolation for Dodgers fans is that their team will face the Phillies at home, given that they've been slumping on the road. They have won eight of their last ten games at home, including three straight series wins. Still, fans would not be wrong to expect more from the team that signed American League MVP Shohei Ohtani to a record-breaking $700-million deal last December.