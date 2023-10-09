As the MLB playoffs are in the midst of the divisional series, the Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies have stood out as the top two teams left to win the World Series according to Fox Sports. The odds also saw the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves get lower after each taking a loss.

In terms of the odds, the Rangers are the betting favorites at +360 and the Phillies are behind them at +440 along with the Braves. When it comes to the Dodgers, they have the fifth highest odds at +700 behind the 2022 champions, the Houston Astros.

The Rangers are the new favorites to win the World Series 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ewV5JUj9rO — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 9, 2023

The Rangers have enjoyed a dominating run in the postseason so far as they swept the Tampa Bay Rays in the wild card round and have taken a commanding 2-0 lead against the Baltimore Orioles. As for the Phillies, they also swept their wild card opponent in the Miami Marlins and are currently ahead in their series against their NL East rival, the Braves.

Still, the Dodgers have some ground to cover as they're only down one game to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but the Game 1 loss saw them lose in big fashion, 11-2. With how stacked on paper the Dodgers are, they're still trying to erase the narrative of coming short despite having a great roster.

It's important to remember that the odds can drastically change after every game so while it's not certain the Rangers will come out as champions, it would be historic for the team if they did. They're one of six teams to not have won the World Series, a feat they're hoping to accomplish this year after just coming up short of winning the AL West.