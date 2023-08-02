The Los Angeles Dodgers brought back Kiké Hernandez in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, and Hernandez opened up about what it means for him to return to the organization that he was a part of from 2014 through 2020.

“I never really realized that I needed this as bad as I did,” Kiké Hernandez said, via the Dodgers on Twitter. “My last year here I wasn't able to play in front of fans so to be able to play here at Dodger Stadium again with a packed stadium, there's nothing like it… It's been great to be back.”

Hernandez's last season with the Dodgers was in 2020, and as he noted, there were no fans in the stands. The Dodgers did play in front of fans in the playoffs that season, when they reached the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves and won the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Those games against the Braves and Rays took place in Texas, where the Rangers play their home games. The had limited capacity due to COVID-19, but Hernandez did enjoy a World Series championship before leaving the Dodgers.

Hernandez went to the Boston Red Sox in 2021, and had a great season. He was a big part of the Red Sox reaching the ALCS in 2021. The 2022 and 2023 seasons were not as good. Now Hernandez is back with the Dodgers, and hopes to carve out a utility-like role with the team, and help them get back to the World Series. It will be intriguing to see the impact he has.