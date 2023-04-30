Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said SS Miguel Rojas could return from the injured list on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, per Fabian Ardaya. Rojas is expected to play five innings at shortstop in a minor league rehab assignment game on Saturday. However, Rojas will not immediately return to full-time shortstop duties for the Dodgers even if he returns on Monday.

Ardaya reports that Chris Taylor and Mookie Betts could still see time at short amid Rojas’ injury return. Shortstop is one of the most demanding positions in baseball, so Roberts and the Dodgers likely want to ease Rojas back into game-action. All things considered, this is a promising update for Rojas nonetheless.

The Dodgers don’t currently feature a ton of shortstop depth. Chris Taylor can play the position, but is better suited for the outfield. Mookie Betts made his MLB debut at shortstop last week for LA. Betts’ everyday position obviously isn’t at short, but he’s capable of handling the position.

Regardless, it seems likely that Rojas will still be the Dodgers’ everyday shortstop at some point. He entered the season in that role, and offers enough defensive prowess to maintain it. If Rojas struggles mightily at the plate, LA could search for replacement options in July ahead of the trade deadline.

For now, Rojas will focus on making a full recovery from his injury and returning to the Dodgers as soon as he can. If all goes well on Saturday, Rojas will probably be activated ahead of Monday’s game.