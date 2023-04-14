Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs are currently gearing up for a weekend series at Dodger Stadium. For Cody Bellinger, Friday’s game represents more than simply a beginning to another series. Instead, it is his long-awaited return to Los Angeles after the Dodgers cut ties with him during the offseason. Bellinger had plenty of memorable moments with the team, but struggled in 2021 and 2022. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman recently commented on Bellinger’s tenure with the ball club, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

“I know how much time and energy Belli put into it. But obviously, it didn’t click,” Friedman said.

Dave Roberts previously addressed Cody Bellinger’s time in LA as well.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I wish we could have done more to support him and get some more consistency for him,” Roberts said during spring training, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. “But our hope is that the change of scenery will kind of tap into something that’s already in there that we know. I’ll always root for Cody.”

Following an MVP campaign in 2019, Cody Bellinger slowed down in 2020. Many people around the league chalked up his underwhelming 2020 results to the shortened season. In 2021 and 2022 though, Bellinger completely fell off a cliff at the plate. The only thing keeping him in the Dodgers’ lineup was his track record and impressive defense in the outfield. But from an offensive perspective, the former MVP was laboring to say the least.

Cody Bellinger is trying to turn things around in Chicago with the Cubs. He will likely receive an ovation on Friday from the Dodgers faithful.