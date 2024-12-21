The Los Angeles Dodgers and former Colorado Rockies pitcher Julian Fernandez are reportedly in agreement on a minor league contract, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

“The Dodgers have signed right-handed pitcher Julian Fernández to a minor league deal with a non-roster invite to big league spring training, a source tells The Athletic. Has brief time in the bigs with the Colorado Rockies in 2021,” Ardaya wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As Ardaya wrote, Fernandez spent some time at the MLB level in 2021. The 29-year-old right-handed pitcher allowed eight runs across 6.2 innings pitched with the Rockies during the '21 campaign. This signing will not catch the attention of the MLB world, but the Dodgers are known for getting the most out of pitchers. Perhaps Fernandez will take a step forward in his career while pitching in Los Angeles.

Dodgers' free agency

The Dodgers already added Blake Snell in free agency, bringing in yet another star to a super-team. The reigning World Series champions project to be a legitimate contender once again in 2025. They are still working to improve, though.

Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez made a big impact with the Dodgers during the '24 season. He offered stability in the outfield for LA. The Dodgers have been connected to a potential Hernandez reunion throughout the offseason, but nothing has yet to come to fruition.

It remains to be seen if the Dodgers will seriously pursue any other stars. Los Angeles' roster already features more than enough talent to compete once again, but the Dodgers have been especially aggressive when it comes to adding stars in recent years. It would not be surprising to see LA add another impactful player.

Yet, the underrated signings sometimes tend to pay dividends, something that could happen with Julian Fernandez. Fernandez will look to catch the Dodgers' attention during spring training.